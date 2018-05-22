Fox’s single-camera airplane comedy series LA To Vegas has been permanently grounded as the network has opted not to renew it for a second season.

As Deadline exclusively reported last week, Fox had been looking to get LA to Vegas executive producer Will Ferrell to appear in the Season 2 premiere in order to create buzz around the comedy’s return. I hear Ferrell was open to possibly guest starring in an episode next season but would not commit to doing the Season 2 opener. While not the crucial factor, that, along with the network’s reduced shelf space because of the addition of Thursday Night Football, contributed to Fox’s decision to cancel the comedy starring Dylan McDermott.

Fox

When discussing the then-pending renewal decision on the bubble freshman comedy on Fox’s upfront call last week, the network chairman Dana Walden noted that series creator/exec producer Lon Zimmet and executive producer Steve Levitan were working on Season 2 ideas and that “if we can’t find a way to make noise, we won’t do (a second season).”

LA To Vegas got off to a promising start with its premiere ranking as Fox’s highest-rated Tuesday comedy telecast in nearly a year and quickly earned an order for three additional episodes but its ratings have tapered off since.

The series follows an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take a no-frills roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind: to come back a winner. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, creator/showruner Lon Zimmet, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke, director Steve Levitan, Josh Bycel, Jonathan Fener and Jeff Morton serve as executive producers.

With the decision on LA to Vegas, Fox has cancelled all of its existing live-action comedy series — all of them single-camera — with the exception of Ghosted, whose fate is still TBD. The network has on tap three multi-camera comedy series for next season, the Last Man Standing revival as well as The Cool Kids and Rel. Fox also has single-camera pilot Dan the Weatherman in consideration for possible reshoots and two off-cycle comedy pilots, Bless This Mess and untitled McElhenney and Rosell.