The Television Academy said today that its 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmys Governors Award will go to PBS SoCal’s “American Graduate: Let’s Make it Happen” initiative. Created by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 2011, the five-year program will be recognized for its work focusing and maximizing community resources to tackle Southern California’s high school dropout crisis.

PBS SoCal

Through the initiative, PBS SoCal connected community leaders through 20 different neighborhood conversations and two broadcast town halls to discuss community-based solutions for the dropout challenge. The initiative resulted in more than 75 million impressions across the region.

The honor will be presented during the 70th annual Los Angeles Area Emmys on Saturday, July 28, at the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center.

“It is an honor to present PBS SoCal with the Governors Award and acknowledge its tremendous efforts in strengthening our Southern California communities through education outreach,” said Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “‘American Graduate has had significant impact on a generation of high school students.”

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award is given to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area. Longtime Los Angeles Kings play-by-play man Bob Miller received the honor last year.