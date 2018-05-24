EXCLUSIVE: WestEnd Films has closed a raft of deals on Flammable Children (aka Swinging Safari) ahead of its international premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival next month.

The Australian comedy, written and directed by Stephan Elliott (The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), sold in Cannes to UK (Thunderbird), France (Swift), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (Twelve Oaks), Switzerland (Frenetic), Scandinavia (Sandrew), the Middle East (ECS) and Russia (Luxor). Becker Film Group released in the film in Australia in January of this year.

Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3), former pop star Kylie Minogue (Holy Motors), Radha Mitchell (The Shack), Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck), Asher Keddie (Wolverine) and Jeremy Sims (Idiot Box) star in the comedy about teenager Jeff and his crush Melly who are coming of age in a small Australian town during the 1970s when a 200-ton blue whale gets washed up on a local beach. Meanwhile, their eccentric parents are catching up with the sexual revolution that has also washed up on Australia’s beaches.

Producers are Al Clark (The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Red Hill) and Jamie Hilton (Breath, The Little Death) while key crew includes production designer Colin Gibson (Mad Max: Fury Road) and costume designer Lizzy Gardiner (Hacksaw Ridge), DoP Brad Shield (The Avengers), hair and make-up designer Rick Findlater (Avatar) and editor Sue Blainey (Lost). WestEnd handles world sales.