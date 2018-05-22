Ahead of its Season 1 finale tomorrow, Syfy has ordered a second season of its breakout Superman origin drama series Krypton, from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, for premiere in 2019.

Based on DC characters, Season 1 of the untold Superman story has averaged 1.8 million viewers in L+3 per week to date. It is the network’s most-watched debut season among total viewers for an original series since Ascension in 2014, and the most-watched season for any scripted series on the network since Defiance in 2015. Besides being Syfy’s most watched series, Krypton also is the second highest-rated besides flagship The Magicians.

Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet. The series follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson. In Season 1, with Krypton’s leadership in disarray and the House of El ostracized, Seg found himself in a difficult position: redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves, while being challenged by familiar DC characters Brainiac and Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange.

Krypton joins other returning series on Syfy’s slate including Happy! starring Christopher Meloni and Patton Oswalt which returns for a second season in 2019; hit fantasy series The Magicians, which was greenlit for a fourth season for 2019; 12 Monkeys, set to air its fourth season story conclusion this June; and the Channel Zero horror anthology series, which is set to air its fourth installment this fall.