The live action Disney Channel movie version of animated hit Kim Possible has announced some casting additions, led by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Connie Ray (The Big C).

Also joining the cast are Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega, who will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego, respectively; Ciara Wilson (OMG!) has been cast as new high school student Athena; and Erika Tham (Make It Pop) will play Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie.

They join the previously announced Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible and Sean Giambrone as Ron Stoppable.

The comedy-adventure is set to debut in 2019, reprising the tale of an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. Hannigan will play the role of brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (aka Mom Possible) and Ray will play grandmother Nana Possible.

The writers of the Kim Possible live action movie are the creators of the animated series, Emmy Award-winning Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley (Big Hero 6 The Series, The Penguins of Madagascar), and Josh Cagan (The DUFF, Bandslam).

The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine, whose producing credits include I, Tonya and Easy A. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (both of Disney XD’s MECH-X4). Blyth Nailling (ABC’s Last Man Standing and Scrubs) is the casting director.

The animated comedy adventure series launched in 2002 and centered on a strong teenager who uses her brain, heart and expertise to save the day. Throughout 87 episodes, Kim Possible traversed the social hierarchy of high school and, with her loyal sidekick Ron Stoppable and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, thwarted power-hungry villains Drakken and Shego, among others. It inspired two popular animated original movies, Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama in 2005, which was the first animated title in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise; and Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time in 2003.

Viewers’ connection to “Kim Possible” also led to an off-TV franchise, including Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable characters at Disney Parks & Resorts, and a line of Kim Possible branded consumer products at mass retail, soundtracks, books, and games.