BBC America’s breakout drama Killing Eve hit another set of Live+3 series highs for its penultimate episode last week — 986,000 total viewers, 455,000 adults 25-54, and 367,000 adults 18-49 — to head into its Season 1 finale on Sunday on a streak of seven consecutive weeks of demo ratings growth (adults 18-49 and 25-54), going back to the series premiere. That is a first for a scripted series on television in more than a decade, per the network.

Across seven weeks, Killing Eve grew a total of +47% in total viewers, +90% in adults 25-54 and +94% in 18-49 from its April 8 premiere in L+3 ratings. Save for a little blip in total viewers, with Episode 5 off by +1% from Episode 4, the show has been growing in every major ratings category each week of its run so far (in cable’s recognized L+3 metric; there have been two week-to-week slips in Live+same day).

“This show has exceeded our expectations in every possible way, and we came into it with very high expectations,” said Sarah Barnett, president of BBC America. “From Executive Producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s words on the page, to the performances by Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and the entire cast, the critical acclaim, the fan engagement and audience growth. On every level, this has been one of the ones you dream about when you get into this business and, luckily for us, the dream continues into this Sunday’s finale and a second season that is already in the works.”

Killing Eve, which already has been renewed for a second season, is one of the top 5 best reviewed dramas of the year according to Metacritic and is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%..

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve follows these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.