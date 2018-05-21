Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here, Togetherness) has booked a recurring role opposite Jim Carrey in Showtime’s upcoming half-hour comedy series Kidding. In addition, a busy Gonzaga has booked a series regular role in ABC’s untitled Bobby Bowman pilot.

Created by Dave Holstein, and directed by Carrey’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helmer Michel Gondry, the 10-episode Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him – who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. But when this beloved personality’s family – wife, two sons, sister and father – begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Gonzaga will play Vivian, a cancer patient at the hospital where Jeff’s (Jim Carrey) wife works.

Gonzaga also is set as a narrator in ABC’s untitled Bobby Bowman pilot, portraying an older version of the titular daughter character Lola. This will be the second series Gonzaga has narrated for ABC, after previously lending her voice to the comedy Mixology, where she was a regular.

The Kidding role expands Gonzaga’s relationship with Showtime. She plays Maggie on the premium cabler’s I’m Dying Up Here. She also can be seen on NBC’s Champions and in the upcoming season of HBO’s Room 104 opposite Bryan Tyree Henry. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360 and HJTH.