Bernard White (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) is set to recur opposite Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener in Showtime’s upcoming half-hour comedy series Kidding. The story centers around Jeff aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), a beloved children’s television personality, whose life suddenly begins to unravel when his family (wife, two sons, sister, and father) begins to implode. What results is a slow leak of insanity that is both hilarious and heartbreaking. White will play Deirdre’s (Keener) husband. White recently shot a series regular role in ABC comedy pilot Pandas in New York and he recurs on HBO’s Silicon Valley. White is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Bria Vinaite (The Florida Project) is set for a recurring role on the second season of Netflix’s drama series The OA. It stars Brit Marling as an adopted blind woman who goes missing for seven years. When she suddenly turns up alive, she can see, has unexplained scars on her back, and refers to herself as the OA. Rather than explains things to her parents or the authorities, she reveals her secrets to some locals and gives them her life story. Ultimately, she seeks their help in finding other missing people. Details of Vinaite’s role are being kept under wraps. Vinaite’s breakout role came in Sean Baker-helmed The Florida Project, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. Among its many honors, the film won AFI’s movie of the year award and the San Francisco Film Critics Circle Award for best picture, along with a supporting actor Oscar nomination for Willem Dafoe. Vinaite is represented by ICM Partners and Thirty Three Management.