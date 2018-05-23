Ken Jeong is heading to Netflix for his first stand-up comedy special on the Internet TV network, Deadline has learned.

The former Dr. Ken star will film the special this fall at the venue where he got his start – the legendary Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California. Tentatively titled Ken Jeong: First Date, the premiere date is yet to be determined. In the special, Jeong comes full circle and returns to the stage to reflect on how he went from being a doctor to comedy superstar, and opening up about his wife’s battle with breast cancer and how that led to him starring in one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time, The Hangover. Jeong and Brett Carducci will serve as Executive Producers.

Jeong was the creater, writer, executive producer and star of Dr. Ken, which aired for two seasons on ABC. Trained as an M.D. before he segued to acting, Jeong also is known for the role of Ben Chang on Community, as well as gangster Leslie Chow in The Hangover trilogy.

Jeong is represented by ICM Partners, Brett Carducci/Aligned Entertainment and Chad Christopher of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.