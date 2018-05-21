Before the Billboard Music Awards started, Kelly Clarkson took the stage as host for a few remarks about the recent tragedy at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A native Texan herself, Clarkson was emotional in her words saying “We need to do better.”

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say,” Clarkson began as tears began to well up in her eyes. “I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year — and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say — that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and their families.”

She continued, “I’m so sick of moments of silence…it’s not working, obviously. Why don’t we do a moment of action, a moment of change? We need to do better.”

Watch her full speech in the video below.