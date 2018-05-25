Keith Olbermann is taking on an expanded role at ESPN as part of a new deal with the network. Under the pact, Olbermann, who has contributed to various ESPN shows since January, will make additional appearances across ESPN platforms and programs in 2018.

His new duties include select studio assignments with on-site opportunities, including calling the radio play-by-play with analyst Jim Bowden for Astros at Yankees on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, at 1 PM ET on ESPN Radio.

In addition, Olbermann will continue to develop regular features on SportsCenter and will guest anchor some 20 special editions of the 11 PM ET SportsCenter throughout the year. He’ll take on select studio and game assignments for Major League Baseball including play-by-play for a few games as well as a handful of studio hosting responsibilities on Baseball Tonight and cut-ins/highlights within game telecasts. He’ll also be on-site at the MLB All-Star Game, hosting segments for SportsCenter and will host SportsCenter segments during the MLB post-season, including the World Series.

As he has done in recent weeks, Olbermann will co-host a handful of editions of PTI and will make guest appearances on Outside the Lines with host Bob Ley. Olbermann also is expected to make appearances as both a guest host and a call-in guest on various ESPN Audio programs.

“Keith’s smart, creative perspective on the world of sports always informs and entertains fans,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN Executive Vice President, Production and Managing Editor. “His varied collection of ESPN appearances over the last several months has provided a great model for utilizing his distinctive voice and this new agreement will extend his contributions even further.”

Prior to his latest ESPN role, Olbermann hosted ESPN2’s daily series Olbermann from 2013 to 2015. He had other stints working for ESPN over the years, most notably as SportsCenter anchor from 1992 to 1997.