Julia Roberts, who has starred alongside George Clooney in big movies and starred for him as a director and producer, will present Clooney with the AFI Life Achievement Award when it is bestowed June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Clooney was selected in October as the recipient of the 46th annual AFI Life Achievement Award, with the two-time Oscar winner one of only two people (along with Walt Disney) to be nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories. The ceremony will air on TNT on June 21 and in September on TCM during a night of programming dedicated to Clooney’s films.

Roberts, herself a four-time Oscar nominee and the Best Actress winner for Erin Brokovich, has appeared alongside Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve and most recently in 2016’s Money Monster. She also starred in his directorial debut, 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and in 2013’s August: Osage County which he produced.