John Avlon has joined CNN full time as senior political analyst. He will have a daily presence on CNN’s morning program New Day; he also will serve as fill in-anchor on CNN/U.S. programming. Avlon will be based in New York and will start his new role on June 25.

Avlon had been Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast since 2013, succeeding site founder Tina Brown. He first joined The Daily Beast as a columnist one month after its launch, in November of 2008, also serving as political editor, executive editor, and managing director.

In a statement Avlon said he “loved leading The Daily Beast newsroom” but, after five years, “It’s time for a new challenge,” calling this “the best time to be a journalist,” and CNN’s “facts first” journalism “more important than ever before.”

The Daily Beast announced Avlon’s replacement: Noah Shachtman, former Executive Editor, effective immediately.

Avlon has been a CNN analyst since 2010. Previously, he was a columnist and associate editor for the New York Sun and chief speechwriter for New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

He is the author of Independent Nation: How Centrists Can Change American Politics, Wingnuts: How the Lunatic Fringe is Hijacking America and Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations.