The next installment in BBC One’s collection of Agatha Christie stories will be The ABC Murders. Sarah Phelps is adapting the classic 1936 title with John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot and Rupert Grint as Inspector Crome. Filming is due to begin in June on the three-part drama that marks the return of Poirot to television and continues BBC One and Agatha Christie Limited’s production deal that will see the latter and Mammoth Screen deliver six more Christie adaptations. Amazon has U.S. rights.

Set in the 1930s, a time when Britain is dangerously divided and suspicion and hatred are on the rise, the story sees Poirot face a serial killer known only as A.B.C. As the body count rises, the only clue is a copy of The ABC Railway Guide at each crime scene. Poirot’s investigations are continuously thwarted by an enemy determined to outsmart him. If Poirot is to match his nemesis, then everything about him will be called into question: his authority, his integrity, his past and his identity.

Rounding out the cast are Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch) as Franklin Clarke, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cust, Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones) as Lady Hermione Clarke, Bronwyn James (Harlots) in the role of Megan, and Freya Mavor (The Sense of an Ending) as Thora Grey.

James Prichard, executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, says, “The ABC Murders is one of my great grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters. I am humbled by the quality of cast we have lined up for the show and I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation.”

Phelps, who is also an exec producer, adds, “Set in the seething, suspicious early 1930s, The ABC Murders is a brutal story of violence and lies, the long shadow of the past and the slaughter to come. At its center, one of the most familiar, famous characters in crime fiction. We may all think we know Poirot but do we really know Hercule?”

Alex Gabassi (The Frankenstein Chronicles) is directing the Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited drama for BBC One. The executive producers are Phelps, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen; Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited; and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC. Producer is Farah Abushwesha (Irreplaceable You).

Endeavor Content will handle sales in all territories internationally. Ordeal By Innocence was the first adaptation under the Christie/BBC pact and aired in the UK last month.