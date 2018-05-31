Roseanne patriarch John Goodman has broken his silence in regards to the recent controversy surrounding his co-star Roseanne Barr and the cancellation of the show.

When approached by ET News about the cancellation in the wake of Barr’s recent tweetstorm, Goodman said that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.” As far as his well-being is concerned he says “Everything’s fine.”

In addition to being canceled and pulled from Viacom Networks and Hulu, ABC announced that they have suspended its planned For Your Consideration campaign for the revival of the sitcom. This didn’t bother Goodman at all.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

He also added that he has stayed away from the tweets, news, and developing controversy surrounding Barr. As far as a rumored spin-off his character Dan Conner, don’t hold your breath. “You’ve heard more than I have,” he tells the ET reporter.