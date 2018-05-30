Jimmy Kimmel tackled the big TV story of the day on his ABC late-night show: his network’s decision to yank its biggest hit after star Roseanne Barr issued a tweet comparing former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

“On the subject of terrible things posted online, the biggest story of the day was Roseanne,” Kimmel began. “You’re not going to believe this, but she tweeted something outrageous. I know! The president did it too. It’s crazy!”

Using comedy to lay it out, Kimmel told viewers ABC “decided to cancel their highest-rated show, Roseanne,” following her tweet, which, Kimmel explained, “did not sit well with ABC management – or anyone with a brain really.”

The network’s announcement that the first season of Roseanne redux would also be its last “is a huge blow” to ABC, Kimmel candidly acknowledged.

“We don’t have much on this network,” he confided to his viewers in what sounded something like his much-loved appearance at ABC’s Upfront presentation.

“We’re hoping the NBA fFinals goes 11 games this year. We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos, OK? Roseanne was a very bigly hit for ABC and we needed it.”

But, Kimmel argued, the show must go on. To that point, he had an idea how to salvage Roseanne without the star for which it is named.