Jimmy Kimmel opened his show on Friday night with a monologue addressing the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that took the life of 10 people. He did not mince words, dragging politicians who remain complacent when it comes to gun control. At the same time, he urged viewers to vote for politicians “who will do something.”

“Once again our leaders are sending their thoughts and prayers,” said Kimmel in his monologue on Friday night. “President Trump said he is ‘with the people of Santa Fe in this tragic hour and will be with them forever’ — except for when it comes time to do something, then he will not be with them — and neither will any of the Congresspeople or governors who don’t ever do anything because they’re fearful that it will hurt them politically.”

He continued to call out politicians: “They know the truth, they know this has gone too far, but they’re too cowardly to do the right thing. They care more about the support of the NRA than they do about children. So they sit there with their hands in their pockets — pockets that are full of gun money and they do nothing — they just wait for the outrage to pass because it didn’t happen to their children.”

Kimmel posed the question, “What would you do if these were your children who were killed today?” trying to squeeze out empathy from politicians.

“The only way we can make a meaningful impact is if we vote for politicians who will do something,” he said. “Our leaders think everything is fine. It isn’t fine. This thing doesn’t happen in countries that have sensible gun laws.”

He then ended with “I, for one am very tired of this.” Set to the tune of “America, the Beautiful”, a video clip of footage was played of testimonies of Santa Fe High School victims was intercut with Trump, Ted Cruz, Paul Ryan, and Mike Pence praising the second amendment.

Watch the video above.