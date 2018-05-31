Escape to Margaritaville will blow out its final flip-flop at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre July 1, closing shy of the four-month mark after its official March 15 opening. The Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical is planning a 2019 national tour.

The parrothead tuner, directed by Christopher Ashley, featuring Buffett’s beachy, breezy, rum-heavy musical reveries and with an ensemble cast headed by Paul Alexander Nolan, has been among Broadway’s lesser performers since opening to buzz-harshing reviews. With no Tony nominations, Margaritaville has been playing in recent weeks to roughly half-full houses and taking grosses around the third of potential.

The closing was announced by producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams. With the Sunday, July 1 performance, the show will have played 29 previews and 124 regular performances.

July won’t be entirely Buffett-less, though: Buffett himself will appear with the Broadway cast on PBS’ live broadcast of A Capitol Fourth from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Wednesday, July 4 (8-9:30 pm ET).

The Escape to Margaritaville National Tour kicks off in October 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, with a full tour schedule to be announced shortly.

The show had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in Spring 2017, where it broke house records before embarking on a pre-Broadway tour in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. The show features a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, and is choreographed by Kelly Devine. An original Broadway cast recording featuring original songs and Buffett classics, was released by Mailboat Records.

The Broadway stand was produced by Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group, Anita Waxman, Grove Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Linda G. Scott, John H. Tyson, The Shubert Organization, Latitude Link, John Morgan, Roy Furman, Jeffrey A. Sine, AC Orange Entertainment, Arlene Scanlan & Witzend Productions, Terry Allen Kramer, Universal Music Group & Scott Landis, Kevin J. Kinsella, Independent Presenters Network & Al Nocciolino, SeaHenry Productions & Skolnick•Dagen, Jam Theatricals and La Jolla Playhouse.