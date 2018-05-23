EXCLUSIVE: Having been tossed from Amazon’s Transparent over sexual harassment claims, Jeffrey Tambor is looking to jump back into this year’s Emmys thanks to Netflix and the return of Arrested Development.

With the first portion of a fifth season of the award-winning Mitch Hurwitz created series launching on the streamer on May 29, Netflix has submitted Tambor for Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series just before the TV Academy’s cut-off mark, Deadline has learned.

This is quite the reversal of fortune for Tambor, who many predicted would be pushed to the side as a contender in any category by any outlet after the stench of his alleged actions and official ouster in February from his two-time Emmy winning role on the Jill Soloway created Amazon series. As Transparent works on its fifth and perhaps final Tambor-less season, the Jeff Bezos owned streamer asserted earlier this month that it would not be putting actor’s performance as Maura Pfefferman in contention this year.

Of course, having your name and work submitted doesn’t in any way guarantee a nomination. However, in the context of TV Academy voters loving a legacy, it should be noted that Tambor has been a contender in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category twice before for his George Bluth Sr role in the extremely dysfunctional family. A winner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series in 2015 and 2016 for Transparent, Tambor was nominated in the Supporting slot in 2004 and 2005 when Arrested Development was still on Fox.

Before you jump to any assumption that Netflix was trying to be sneaky by slipping in Tambor’s submission just hours before the Primetime Emmy deadline, the fact is the streamer commonly waits until the last minute with its submissions. After the first few years of originals and Emmy recognition, the Reed Hastings run company made a strategic decision to hold back to avoid other outlets from rearranging their own submissions to counter Netflix’s offerings.

As a part of the submissions for Arrested Development Season 5, which comes five years after Season 4 debuted on Netflix, the streamer has cast a wide net with its cast. Veep alum and past Emmy winner Tony Hale is also being submitted in the Outstanding Supporting category, as is his Arrested colleagues Will Arnett, Michael Cera and David Cross. Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter and Alia Shawkat were submitted for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well. Both Arnett and Walter have secured Emmy nominations in the past in their respective slots for Arrested, which won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2004.

Having been nominated in 2005 and 2013, Jason Bateman has been submitted by Netflix this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, we understand. As all those billboards around town and FYC events here and in NYC make clear, the streamer is also pushing Bateman for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his work in Season 1 of Ozark.

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmys will be announced on July 12. Hosted by SNL Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, the awards ceremony will be held on September 17 and broadcast on NBC.