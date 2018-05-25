Trial & Error co-creator/executive producer Jeff Astrof has signed a new overall deal with the studio behind the NBC comedy series, Warner Bros. Television. Under the multi-year pact, he will continue to serve as executive producer/showrunner on Trial & Error, which is heading into its second season starring Kristin Chenoweth, along with developing new projects for broadcast via WBTV and cable/streaming via its Warner Horizon division.

Under his previous WBTV overall agreement, Astrof co-created the serialized NBC comedy Trial & Error with Matt Miller, who is focused on running his other WBTV series, Lethal Weapon on Fox. Trial & Error was renewed for a second season after a well reviewed first installment starring John Lithgow.

Astrof also has horror comedy Shining Vale in the works at Showtime via WBTV. The pay cable network landed the project, from Astrof, Divorce creator Sharon Horgan and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, in a competitive situation with a pilot production commitment.

Comedy veteran Astrof, who got his break as a writer on Friends, also was executive producer/showrunner on the TBS/Warner Horizon comedy series Ground Floor. He is repped by ICM Partners.