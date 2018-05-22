Former The Apprentice and The Biggest Loser editor/co-producer Jason Steinberg is the new head of postproduction at Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Steinberg will be responsible for overseeing postproduction on all current and upcoming UTAS projects, collaborating with executives, producers, directors and editors and working with external vendors to ensure that each project’s vision is achieved.

“Everyone in the business is constantly vying for Jason’s expert editorial eye, and to have him in house is a huge coup for us,” said Meredith Ahr, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio, to whom he will report. “He has emerged as a leader in his field, and his invaluable experience will be a boon to our studio as we continue to grow and push ourselves to produce new and innovative formats and content.”

A veteran of more than 20 years in the biz, Steinberg’s reality editing credits also include America’s Next Top Model, Bachelor in Paradise, The Contender, Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution and NBC’s upcoming Making It. He also served as editor on The Bachelor, Shark Tank and The X Factor. Steinberg began his career in documentary editing, primarily on History’s Modern Marvels and Lifetime’s Intimate Portrait.

Steinberg scored three Primetime Emmy noms for editing NBC’s Donald Trump-led The Apprentice in 2004, 2005 and 2009.