In a May 23 New York Times interview with the cast of Arrested Development, Jessica Walter, who plays Lucille Bluth, Jeffrey Tambor’s on-screen wife, said the actor had verbally harassed her on the set. Following the article’s publication, Arrested Development co-star Jason Bateman has faced online criticism for his response to the revelations, and early this morning tweeted out a series of mea culpas, saying “I was wrong here.. I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry.” He called this “a big learning moment for me” and said, “I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain.”

In the NYT interview, Walter spoke about a time on set when Tambor blew up at her. “I have to let go of being angry at him,” she said through tears with Tambor sitting a few feet away.

Bateman, also evidently in the room, said during the interview, “Not to belittle it, but a lot of stuff happens in 15 years… In the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.’… You have different people’s processes that converge and collide at times. So Jeffrey is not just popping off, coming out of his car and some unhinged guy… Not to say that you know, you [Walter] had it coming. But this is not in a vacuum — families come together and certain dynamics collide and clash every once in a while. And there’s all kinds of things that go into the stew so it’s a little narrow to single that one particular thing that is getting attention from our show.”

In his tweets today, Bateman said, “Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here. I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.”

See below for Bateman's full response:

