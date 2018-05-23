Former FBI Director James Comey, set to appear at Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow in promotion of his new book “A Higher Loyalty,” took to this morning to answer President Donald Trump tweets calling the FBI and DOJ criminal enterprises.

“Facts matter,” Comey tweeted, addressing our post-fact POTUS. “The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?”

Trump this morning ratcheted up his campaign against the FBI and DOJ, in an effort to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion. Trump’s firing of Comey as FBI director led to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel overseeing the investigation. When he sacked Comey, Trump told NBC News’ Lester Holt, on camera, the FBI’s look into possible Russian election interference was intended to explain away Dems’ embarrassing election loss.

Earlier this morning, Trump tweet-tacked the FBI and DOJ, which he called the “Criminal Deep State”:

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

Also in his morning tweet-stream:

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!”

Comey’s tweet: