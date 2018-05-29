ITV is said to be mulling a joint venture arrangement with the BBC by acquiring the 50% of British broadcaster UKTV that is currently owned by Discovery. BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide) already holds the other 50% of the company and has an option to buy the Discovery stake which it would then immediately sell to ITV, according to The Telegraph. The parties are not commenting the report that the rivals are considering the deal which would make them partners in the £1B venture. Terms would be required to be agreed by the end of next week, the report said. Although the BBC and ITV are fierce competitors, they successfully launched U.S. streaming service Britbox in 2017 and joining hands on UKTV is seen as a means to bolster the homefront against the U.S. tech giants. UKTV is comprised of a mix of 10 free-to-air and pay-TV channels and has a free streaming service. It’s also recently made an expanded move into originals.

REX/Shutterstock Chinese streaming platform Youku has secured rights to the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia. Owned by Alibaba, Youku will cover all 64 matches of one of the globe’s biggest sporting events, including livestreams, on-demand videos and highlights. Youku becomes the second Middle Kingdom digital player to enter a Cup deal with China Central Television. China Mobile’s Migu Video said last week it has a similar pact. CCTV is the exclusive broadcaster of the tournament for 2018 and 2022 and this is the first time it has agreed to license live digital rights since the 2010 Cup in South Africa. Although the Chinese footie team has not qualified for the tourney since 2002, the sport is very popular there. European players have been wooed by big paydays to the Chinese Super League (although a mega-deal to bring over Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta recently fell apart when he opted to go to Japan instead) and several UK and European clubs have Chinese investment. According to reports, Youku expects over 1B Chinese to tune into the World Cup which runs June 14-July 15.