Tyrant alum Keon Alexander has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in YouTube Red’s upcoming action drama series Impulse, directed and executive produced by Doug Liman (Bourne Identity), from Universal Cable Productions and studio-based Hypnotic (Suits).

Based on the third novel in the Jumper series by Steven Gould, Impulse features a rebellious 16-year-old girl, Henry (Maddie Hasson) who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. She soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport.

Alexander will play Dominick, a teleporter who has been on the run for years after escaping a laboratory experimenting on him and his teleportation abilities.

Named a Rising Star by the Toronto International Film Festival, Alexander is known for his role as Rami Said on the second season of FX’s Tyrant. On the film side, he’ll next be seen in Simple Wedding starring Rita Wilson and Shohreh Aghdashloo. He is repped by Gersh, Authentic and GGA.