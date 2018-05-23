After marking his feature directorial debut with Yardie, Idris Elba has signed on to direct, star, and produce a modern remake of The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix. The Current War Michael Mitnick has been tapped to adapt the updated screenplay based on Victor Hugo French gothic novel.

The story follows Quasimodo, a hunchback, who falls for a gypsy, Esmeralda. There have been a number of film and television adaptations to this book including the Disney animated feature which was released in 1996.

Elba, who is known in the music scene as DJ Big Driis, will also produce the film’s music. Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik are producing the project with and Elba and Ana Garanito for Elba’s Green Door shingle.