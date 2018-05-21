In a clip from the next installment of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, radio host Howard Stern remembers his many interactions with Donald Trump before he became president. In particular, he recalls Trump’s unsettling way of rating the appearance of his daughter, Ivanka, whom he rated far higher than Angelina Jolie among the “great beauties” of the world.

The full episode will debut on the streaming service May 31.

“To me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is on his mind is a great guest,” Stern says in the clip (watch it above). During Stern’s three-plus decades on syndicated and satellite radio, Trump has been a guest dozens of times. “He would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer in a very sincere and thought-out way.”

On one occasion, Stern said, he asked Trump for his personal list of the “great beauties” in the world.

With a straight face, Stern said, Trump replied, “First of all, the great beauties are not actresses. … Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen 6s and 7s.” Stern came back with his opinion that Angelina Jolie should be at the top of any such list. “Seven,” Trump scoffed. “Really, why?” Stern responded. “You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter, Ivanka. Now she’s a 10!”

Along with Trump, the two discuss Stern’s childhood, the effect their entertainment careers have had on their personal lives, and Letterman’s beard. During the run of the long-form interview series, which launched in January, Letterman has had sit-downs with guests including George Clooney, Jay–Z, Tina Fey and President Barack Obama.