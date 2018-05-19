Let’s assume that you, like me, were not among the 600 guests to receive an invitation to attend the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Nor will we be among the thousands invited to stand on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the wedding party enter and leave. Thankfully, the Internet has us covered.

Here are some ways to watch the royal wedding, which is scheduled for 7 AM ET/zero dark ugly PT on Saturday.

YouTube

The Royal Family will live-stream the festivities on the Royal Family’s official YouTube channel — that’s the feed Deadline will use Saturday morning. The coverage will follow the wedding procession, the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and wedding day happenings along the way. The footage will be available afterwards so people can watch at their convenience, whether they’re from Blighty or anywhere else on the globe.

The Royal Family, which is clearly hip to the digital era, also plans to broadcast the nuptials on The Royal Family’s official Facebook page. The Facebook Live coverage begins at 6 AM ET Saturday.

Since this is a social media platform that’s all about those interactions, Facebook users can discuss the unfolding events in real time through Facebook Live. A relatively new Facebook feature called Watch Party will allow members of Facebook groups, including royals enthusiasts, to watch together alongside fellow fans.

ABC’s five-hour special Good Morning America live broadcast also be featured on Facebook Watch on the ABC News Live page beginning at at 5 AM ET.

Hulu with Live TV subscribers will be able to stream the wedding live with any network airing coverage of the ceremony, beginning at 4 AM ET. Hulu also plans to create a dedicated Royal Wedding Collection on its Home page, so viewers can easily find the wedding content they want.

For on-demand users, the wedding will be available in six separate “episodes” after the live broadcasts concludes.

Twitter is so ready for this. Seriously, Twitter lives for such live events. The instant messaging platform of choice for he-who-was-not-invited will offer live coverage of the wedding from multiple broadcasters, including pre-ceremony coverage, ceremony, procession and post-ceremony coverage, starting at 1 AM ET Saturday.

Looking for tweets about the upcoming nuptials? Twitter has aggregated comment here. It’s also created emojis to commemorate the occasion.

Twitter also provides a recommended list of people to follow, including such royals watchers as Arthur Edwards, who has worked for four decades as the royal photographer at The Sun; Victoria Murphy, The Daily Mirror’s royal correspondent; and The Royal Family (they’re everywhere!).

Yes, there will be lenses. Team Snapchat created some Royal Wedding-themed lenses, stickers and filters to mark the occasion. NBC’s Today also got into the act, with a Royal Wedding Lens that lets users dress like the wedding guests and wear a fascinator.

Leading up to the big event, TLC produced a four-part Snapchat series, Inside The Royal Wedding. The show debuted Wednesday and airs throughout the weekend, with guests dishing on all things wedding-related with hosts Hayley Paige and Jonathan Van Ness. Previously aired episodes are available using Snapchat’s Search feature.

NBC News’ Snapchat news show Stay Tuned will have co-host Savannah Sellers reporting from London. E! New’s Snapchat Discover show, What the Fashion, will air a post-Royal Wedding special May 24. A team of Snapchat editors will curate the best public photos and video Snaps from Snapchatters to produce coverage under the Our Story feature. That includes a countdown to the big event, and key moments during the ceremony. Snap is collaborating with Kensington Palace to capture content.

BritBox

For those seeking a properly accented English account of the whole affair, there’s BritBox. The subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV is the only opportunity in the U.S. to watch ITV’s (UKs biggest commercial channel) broadcast of the celebration live.

Hosted by ITV’s Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham, the show will be anchored from a specially constructed studio on the Long Walk in Windsor. ITV plans a lineup of experts and guests, including those who know Prince Harry and Megan and friends of the Royal Family, plus live coverage from across the globe — from St. George’s Chapel to Lesotho in Africa, the home of the charity co-founded by Prince Harry.