Oscar winner Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo are set to join Tye Sheridan in The Night Clerk, which Sheridan is also producing. Michael Cristofer wrote the screenplay and is directing the film as production began this week.

Sheridan stars as Hotel night clerk Bart Bromley, a highly intelligent young man on the Autism spectrum. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest named Andrea, but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

David Wulf of WulfPak Productions and Highland Film Group are producing the project with Sheridan. Exec producers are Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon, and Robbie Brenner. Convergent Media LLC is financing the film. Gersh and Highland Film Group are co-repping the U.S. sales, with HFG also handling foreign.

Hunt was recently seen on the big screen in LD Entertainment’s The Miracle Season and is in Netflix’s Candy Jar, which is currently available to stream. In addition, it was announced that Hunt had signed on to reprise her role from the hit NBC series Mad About You.

De Armas, last seen in Blade Runner 2049, is currently in production on the Untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis Project and Leguizamo is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 3.

Hunt is repped by UTA. De Armas is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Leguizamo is repped by UTA.