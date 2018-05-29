HBO Sports is teaming up with Bill Simmons Media Group for Courtside at the NBA Finals, an unscripted hourlong special chronicling the 2018 NBA championship series between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Courtside at the NBA Finals will premiere Tuesday, June 19 at 9 PM ET/PT with a replay at 11 PM ET/PT on HBO.

The special, which will give viewers “a unique and unprecedented inside look at the NBA’s championship series,” will air at the conclusion of the 2018 NBA Finals, with Game 7 (if needed) scheduled for June 17.

“This show will give our subscribers a first-hand look at the nuances of each victory and defeat,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “We are privileged to team up with the NBA and Bill Simmons for this unique presentation.”

Produced by HBO Sports, Courtside at the NBA Finals will be executive produced by Simmons, founder of the Bill Simmons Media Group, which launched The Ringer in 2015. Simmons joined HBO in July 2015 and most recently collaborated on the acclaimed documentary film Andre the Giant, which drew the highest premiere viewership for an HBO Sports documentary in 15 years.

Courtside at the NBA Finals also will be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO On Demand.