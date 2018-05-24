After months of investigation by police and district attorneys on both coasts, Harvey Weinstein will be turning himself in to authorities tomorrow at the New York State Supreme Court building in Manhattan, Deadline has learned.

This follows a recent flurry of activity, including subpoenas, grand jury investigations and now a federal probe into alleged sex crimes by the disgraced producer. Weinstein is expected to face charges in connection to allegations made by one accuser, Lucia Evans, who told investors that the Hollywood figure forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

The alleged Evans incident falls within New York’s statute of limitations, unlike scores of other claims. As Deadline reported previously, there appears to be a financial component to the charges filed tomorrow.

The office of Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr. has been sending out subpoenas for the grand jury and bringing in key people to talk, the team led by prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon is looking into the finances and books of now-sold The Weinstein Company and others connected with Weinstein. “Our investigation is in an advanced stage,” Communications Director Danny Frost said earlier this week of the Manhattan D.A.’s efforts.

The arrest moves comes after the grand jury reviewed heaps of documents and heard from live witnesses as the D.A. stitched together its case from multiple foundations, as we reported earlier this month.

Claims of Weinstein’s vile behavior over the decades was first exposed by The New York Times in early October of last year. Since then, nearly 100 women, some famous, some not, have come forward with allegations of harassment and assault.

In addition to being spotlighted by the Manhattan D.A. and the NYPD, Weinstein is being investigated by the LAPD, which sent three cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. As UK police continue their probe, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault to Jackie Lacey’s office on January 2.

There are also nearly a dozen lawsuits filed in the courts against Weinstein from some of the dozens and dozens of women who have gone public with accusations since last fall.