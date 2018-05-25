EXCLUSIVE: Following months of denials on allegations of sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein will almost certainly be doing a perp walk Friday morning into a New York Police Department precinct.

Throwing red meat to the media and coming after news earlier today that Weinstein was turning himself in, the move is designed to give the cops their due after extensive investigations conducted on the much-accused producer, sources tell Deadline.

“This guy doesn’t get to hide from the cameras for what he’s done,” a law enforcement official said Thursday of Weinstein’s estimated 7 AM ET arrival at a station.

After surrendering to the authorities Friday, Weinstein will go through the booking process before being transferred in handcuffs to Manhattan criminal court. At a hearing in the late morning or early afternoon local time with lawyer Benjamin Brafman by his side, Weinstein is expected to respond to the complaint from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Having been worked out in negotiations between Cyrus Vance Jr’s office and Weinstein’s attorney, the presiding judge will set bail at around $2 million. Seen as a potential flight risk, we hear the Oscar-winning producer will also be required to give up his passport.

The Manhattan D. A.’s office would not comment on the proceedings, but its seems Weinstein will likely be looking at combination of charges involving an alleged 2004 assault on then-college student and aspiring actress Lucia Evan, as well as his finances. The latter seems to be pointing at the scandal surrounding AIDS research foundation amfAR and Weinstein last year: In a shell game of sorts, money from the 2015 Cannes gala event and auction were seemingly used to pay $600,000 of a debt Weinstein owed the American Repertory Theatre for mounting his pricey Finding Neverland musical. In that vein, The Weinstein Company co-founder’s backing of Broadway productions and his personal expenses are also possibly part of the complaint.

Other elements and accusers’ claims could be added to the matter, too.

A grand jury was convened earlier this year by Vance’s office as a team lead by prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon probed the Weinstein allegations.

Launching off the October 2017 New York Times exposé on Weinstein’s decades of alleged misconduct, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is also putting the producer under the microscope. The office of Geoffrey Berman has opened a sex-crimes investigation into Weinstein to see whether the disgraced producer crossed state lines with the intent of committing an assault in the Empire State, thereby violating sex-trafficking laws.

In addition to being investigated by the feds, the Manhattan D.A. and the NYPD, Weinstein is investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, which sent three cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. As UK police continue their probe, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault to Jackie Lacey’s office on January 2.

There are also nearly a dozen lawsuits filed in the courts against Weinstein from some of the more than 80 women who have gone public in the past several months with claims of assault or harassment by the producer.