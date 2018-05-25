Ronan Farrow took to ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to caution against too much happy dancing over this morning’s Harvey Weinstein arrest and arraignment.

“It’s unclear whether, Weinstein, even if found guilty, will spend any time behind bars,” warned Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on some of the dozens of women who came forward with allegations against the once-powerful Hollywood producer.

It’s also unclear, even on the day Weinstein is arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct, “whether predators who still have not been brought to task in the most powerful corners of that industry are hearing that message fully.”

In the interview, Farrow reiterated what he’d written for New Yorker the day before Weinstein’s court appearance, that the charges are based on the allegations of two women. One is Lucia Evans, a marketing consultant and former aspiring actress who told Farrow last October that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in his Manhattan office, in 2004.

Farrow told GMA’s Robin Roberts, as he had written previous day, that Evans confirmed to him she was pressing charges against Weinstein, explaining to him, “at a certain point, you have to think about the greater good of humanity, of womankind.”

Acknowledging the charges are “very serious” Farrow declined Roberts’ attempts to get him to handicap the case built against Weinstein, who has denied all charges and insisted his sexual encounters were consensual.