Refresh for updates After months of scandal and decades of alleged criminality, Harvey Weinstein’s initial day in court came and went pretty quickly Friday. But not so fast, Harvey: Hollywood isn’t letting you slip away so quietly.

“Harvey Weinstein is free on bail,” tweeted Patricia Arquette today, one of the first comments in what will no doubt be a long and continued social media discussion. “America, you do not value Women enough.”

After turning himself in at the NYPD 1st Precinct, Weinstein was arrested and booked on charges of rape and a criminal sex act, then posted a $1 million cashier’s check at the Manhattan Criminal Court. He’s out of bail, must stay in New York or Connecticut and will wear an ankle bracelet.

Actor Alan Cumming posted a remarkable, lengthy and soul-searching message on Instagram today (see it, and all other posts, below). Accompanying his post was a George W. Bush-era photograph of himself and Weinstein, smiling and side-by-side, prompting Cumming to question Hollywood complicity in Weinstein’s long, horrifying reign in the film industry.

“Today I stand in solidarity with those women,” Cumming writes, “and I post this picture to show that, although I was never sexually assaulted by him, like many people working in Hollywood I was bullied, I knew about Harvey’s hotel room massage meetings, his rages, his ability to get what he wanted by cajoling, threats or bribes and yet I still posed for this picture. I had no idea of the extent or the severity of his sexual crimes, but I can’t say it came as a surprise.”

Cumming goes on to say, “Now, in this new #timesup world it seems incredible we were all so silent for so long. But these brave women who came forward and the journalists who told their stories have given us all the gift of an environment where we can express our discomfort and call out the likes of Harvey and his enablers and protectors.”

Just yesterday, Cumming writes, he chose not to attend an event due to claims of “assault and bullying within its organization.” He did not identify the event or the organization.

Actor Billy Baldwin today tweeted a list of accused harassers and abusers, with checkmarks next to their names – apparently indicating that they’d somehow been caught or are being held accountable – with Weinstein topping the list. Donald Trump made the list, but with no check mark.

