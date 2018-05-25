Gleeful and vengeful courtroom drama fans took to Twitter today to mock the unflattering sketches emerging from movie mogul Harvey Weinsten’s arraignment.

The New York Police Department does not release mug shots of anyone arrested in New York City, so the anti-Weinstein mob had to content itself with the courtroom sketches. Despite the serious nature of the charges, online wags and media had a field day commenting on the artist renderings from the courtroom drama.

Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg has drawn Twitter criticism before. She drew a picture of New England quarterback Tom Brady in a 2015 courtroom case that also drew attacks, with some claiming the handsome Brady looked like a character from TV’s The Walking Dead in her renderings. Rosenberg later apologized.

Today’s courtroom comments on Harvey Weinstein’s pictures:

Wait that courtroom sketch was supposed to be Harvey Weinstein? I thought Dr. Dre really let himself go. — Senator DryChris Del Monte (I-ON) (@DryChrisVII) May 25, 2018

In this courtroom sketch police accidentally arrest Bob Newhart instead of Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/Wn8TeICi4u — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 25, 2018

Jane Rosenberg, courtroom artist extraordinaire, came through with an unforgiving sketch of Harvey Weinstein today. Swipe through this post for more of her iconic sketches https://t.co/uHoMCv5obo pic.twitter.com/7KL0tujncS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 25, 2018

The Harvey Weinstein courtroom sketch is a thing of hideous yet hypnotic beauty. pic.twitter.com/0UMmzPEjF4 — Wayne Parkin (@TheWayneyP) May 25, 2018

The Harvey Weinstein courtroom sketch artist is my new favorite artist pic.twitter.com/pR8xknJBwU — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 25, 2018

Elizabeth Williams/Associated Press

Weinstein courtroom sketches flood social media as users express their confusion and amusement over the artist's 'grotesque' impression of him https://t.co/58kfPHpRtw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 25, 2018