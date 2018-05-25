Harvey Weinstein turned himself in today at New York’s Tribeca precinct near the home of his former The Weinstein Company and arrested on multiple sex crimes charges handed down by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The news of Weinstein’s surrender, which was tipped Thursday, has been a moment of vindication and catharsis for the #MeToo movement and especially the more than 80 women who have come forward to accuse the Oscar-winning producer of alleged sexual harassment and abuse over the decades.
Here are reactions coming in already from Hollywood and beyond as the NYPD says Weinstein was formally arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.
Keep refreshing for more:
Gloria Allred
“I represent many accusers of Harvey Weinstein, both in lawsuits and in claims in bankruptcy court. It is long overdue for him to be required to face the bar of justice, but that day has finally come. I commend the courage of all those who have come forward and who have had the courage to speak their truth to a rich, powerful famous man. We look forward to a just result.”