Harvey Weinstein turned himself in today at New York’s Tribeca precinct near the home of his former The Weinstein Company and arrested on multiple sex crimes charges handed down by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The news of Weinstein’s surrender, which was tipped Thursday, has been a moment of vindication and catharsis for the #MeToo movement and especially the more than 80 women who have come forward to accuse the Oscar-winning producer of alleged sexual harassment and abuse over the decades.

Here are reactions coming in already from Hollywood and beyond as the NYPD says Weinstein was formally arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein ain’t smiling now https://t.co/upZJRxGPeO — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

.@rosemcgowan on seeing Harvey Weinstein turn himself into police to face criminal sexual assault charges: "I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on." https://t.co/jjWWJiPCPa pic.twitter.com/UNBWUDfKya — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

Gloria Allred

“I represent many accusers of Harvey Weinstein, both in lawsuits and in claims in bankruptcy court. It is long overdue for him to be required to face the bar of justice, but that day has finally come. I commend the courage of all those who have come forward and who have had the courage to speak their truth to a rich, powerful famous man. We look forward to a just result.”

Today a man whose actions were so egregious that they spawned a global reckoning has been taken into custody. (1/2) — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail. (2/2) — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) May 25, 2018

#BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is in police custody. Thank you to the more than 80 women who came forward and shared their experiences. We stand with you in the fight for justice. #MeToo #TIMESUP #OursVoicesOurTime https://t.co/EKjMQm5ltO — Ms.FoundationWomen (@msfoundation) May 25, 2018

ME: (Sees Harvey Weinstein walked to car in handcuffs.) Thanks for not distributing my indie documentary a few years ago you dick! Enjoy prison. Everything is personal. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and was arrested on rape charges in NYC https://t.co/8AU2OPaVfv That's important because to achieve behavior change, one arrest is worth any number of hours of sensitivity training. The world owes thanks to the women who spoke up. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein: The media giveth and the media taketh away — Philip Martin Brown (@PhilipMartinB) May 25, 2018

We opened with “Celebration” on the show this morning to celebrate that little-eyed monster Harvey Weinstein turning himself into the police. I just wish there had been no bail. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) May 25, 2018