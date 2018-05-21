Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston are joining the cast of Lionsgate’s third installment of its hit franchise John Wick: Chapter 3. It was already announced that Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane as well as Lance Reddick are returning for the Chad Stahelski-directed film, which will go through Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label for a May 17, 2019 release.

The film introduces Berry as “Sofia,” Huston as “The Director” and Dillon as “The Adjudicator” of the High Table, Dacascos as an assassin named “Zero,” and Mantzoukas as the “Tick Tock Man.”

Berry sent out an Instagram today announcing the move to her fans:

It's a date. 5.17.19 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 21, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

Also aboard this time around are Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Mark Dacascos (Lucky Day), and Jason Mantzoukas (The Long Dumb Road). Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman from The Raid film franchise join as formidable professional killers that Wick has to face off against; Martial arts star Tiger Hu Chen from Man of Tai Chi also joins.

In this film, super-assassin John Wick (Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing in association with 87Eleven Productions. The John Wick franchise is based on an original screenplay by Derek Kolstad. John Wick: Chapter 3 was written by Kolstad, Chris Collins and Marc Abrams, and Shay Hatten.

The third film began principal photography in New York and will move production to Morocco later this year.

