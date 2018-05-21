Following her character’s surprising return in the recent Season 14 finale, Kim Raver is joining the veteran ABC medical drama full-time as a series regular for the upcoming 15th season. With its Season 15 renewal, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo and executive produced/showrun by Krista Vernoff, has become ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

ABC

Raver, who was previously a series regular on the ABC medical drama in Seasons 6-8, returned to the show for a guest arc in Season 14, reprising her role as Dr. Teddy Altman, the former head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital. SPOILER ALERT: The arc culminated in the Season 14 finale, in which Teddy agreed to come back to the hospital as interim chief of surgery while also revealing she was pregnant.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Raver, who also is coming off recurring roles on ABC’s Designated Survivor and Showtime’s Ray Donovan, is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.