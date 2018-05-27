Three-day numbers were being reported sporadically in the early part of Sunday ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Tops among specialty newcomers based on these early returns is Magnolia’s new documentary, The Gospel According to André, which posted the best per-theater average.

The Kate Novack-directed portrait of André Leon Talley, who is known for his long tenure as a Vogue editor and fashion-world tastemaker, grossed an estimated $44,500 in four theaters Friday to Sunday, for an average of $11,125. Well Go USA’s Mandarin-language romance How Long Will I Love U followed close behind with a three-day average of $9,130 from a comparatively wider debut in 23 locations, and a total gross of $210K.

IFC Films opened Elle Fanning starrer Mary Shelley, taking in $12,016 from two runs, while Oscilloscope bowed Venice award-winner Summer 1993 in four locations, grossing $21,500 Friday to Sunday. Other openers included FilmRise’s Who We Are Now, which collected $5,800 in an exclusive run, as well as Cartilage Films’ The Misandrists from Bruce La Bruce, which tallied $3K.

Bleecker Street expanded On Chesil Beach in its second frame, grossing a three-day $91,132 in over two dozen runs, while A24’s First Reformed also added runs in week 2, grossing $282,507. Focus Features doc Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word crossed seven figures, taking in $290K in 385 locations. And Magnolia’s RBG extended its reign as top non-fiction grosser of the year with a three-day weekend take of $1.15 million and a cume topping $5.66M.

(All grosses are Friday to Sunday 3-day estimates unless otherwise noted.)

NEW RELEASES

The Gospel According To André (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,500, Average $11,125

How Long Will I Love U (Well Go USA) NEW [23 Theaters] Weekend $210,000; 4-day: $271,000, Average $9,130; 4-day: $11,783

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (A24) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $13,179; 4-day: $16,688, Average $6,589; 4-day: $8,344, Cume $16,688

Mary Shelley (IFC Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $12,016, Average $6,008

The Misandrists (Cartilage Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,000

Summer 1993 (Oscilloscope) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $21,500; 4-day: $27,500, Average $5,375; 4-day: $6,875

Who We Are Now (FilmRise) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,800

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

On Chesil Beach (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [26 Theaters] Weekend $91,132; 4-day: $118,471, Average $3,505; 4-day: $4,557, Cume $146,079; 4-day: $173,418

First Reformed (A24) Week 2 [29 Theaters] Weekend $282,507; 4-day: $372,644, Average $9,742; 4-day: $12,850, Cume $515,606

Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word (Focus Features) Week 2 [385 Theaters] Weekend $290,000, Average $748, Cume $1,095,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Always At the Carlyle (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 3 [13 Theaters] Weekend $15,562, Average $1,197, Cume $52,317

Beast (Roadside Attractions/30 West) Week 3 [93 Theaters] Weekend $175,120, Average $1,883, Cume $407,195

Revenge (Neon) Week 3 [9 Theaters] Weekend $5,008; 4-day: $5,716, Average $556; 4-day: $635, Cume $100,066

The Seagull (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $116,065, Average $4,002, Cume $216,981

The Guardians (Music Box Films) Week 4 [10 Theaters] Weekend $7,834; 4-day: $9,433, Average $783; 4-day: $943, Cume $53,101

RBG (Magnolia Pictures/Participant Media) Week 4 [415 Theaters] Weekend $1,150,000, Average $2,771, Cume $5,666,638 (3-day)

Disobedience (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [224 Theaters] Weekend $368,554, Average $1,645, Cume $2,527,486

Let The Sunshine In (Sundance Selects) Week 5 [69 Theaters] Weekend $104,263, Average $1,511, Cume $540,506

The Rider (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [107 Theaters] Weekend $184,578, Average $1,725, Cume $1,371,161

Finding Your Feet (Roadside Attractions/Stage 6) Week 9 [20 Theaters] Weekend $12,200, Average $610, Cume $1,396,249

Outside In (The Orchard) Week 9 [1 Theater] Weekend $248, Cume $68,492

Isle Of Dogs (Fox Searchlight) Week 10 [162 Theaters] Weekend $196,000; 4-day: $245,000, Average $1,210; 4-day: $1,512, Cume $31,147,975

Flower (The Orchard) Week 11 [1 Theater] Weekend $560, Cume $328,188

The Death of Stalin (IFC Films) Week 12 [35 Theaters] Weekend $38,742, Average $1,107, Cume $7,880,110