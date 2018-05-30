June marks Pride Month and in honor of the celebration of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD announced today that they are launching a new podcast appropriately called the glaadcast to amplify LGBTQ voices.

The glaadcast will be hosted by Adam Goldman, writer and director of the LGBTQ series Whatever this is. and The Outs. It will feature an entertaining and informative download of what is happening in the LGBTQ news and media world with exclusive interviews and analysis from experts.

The podcast will be split into two segments which include a news briefing from GLAAD’s Communications Director Sue Yacka-Bible as well as an interview portion.

The news segment will put some of the most important news stories of the week center stage while the interviews will focus on LGBTQ changemakers speaking about the LGBTQ media landscape, how queer identity has impacted guests both professionally and personally, and their LGBTQ media diets.

Guests for Pride Month include Alan Cumming (Instinct) and stand-up comedian and Take My Wife creator/star Cameron Esposito. RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Peppermint will also be featured as well as writer Ashley C. Ford.

“The glaadcast will explore the queer zeitgeist and give podcast fans a fresh take on queer news and culture,” said Goldman. “This podcast is made for LGBTQ people, by LGBTQ people and will give a platform to some of our most celebrated LGBTQ personalities during Pride Month.”

The launch of the glaadcast continues GLAAD’s media expansion. Earlier this year, the advocacy group debuted amp, an online series featuring content and stories created by and for young change makers to share experiences and amplify LGBTQ voices.

The glaadcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.