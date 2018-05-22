Netflix’s Big Mouth has added two noted actors to join the hormonally driven — and hilariously inappropriate — animated comedy. Gina Rodriguez (Jane: The Virgin) and David Thewlis (Fargo, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) will lend their voices to the series about the awkwardness and glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.

Rodriguez will conveniently voice the character of Gina, a girl on Missy (Jenny Slate) and Jessi’s (Jessi Klein) soccer team who shakes up the social dynamics of the school — which is bound to bring some drama to the fold.

Netflix

Thewlis will join the fantastical character roster as The Shame Wizard, the Hormone Monster’s (Nick Kroll) mortal enemy who haunts the kids, stoking their deepest shame.

Big Mouth comes from Kroll and his real-life best friend Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) and includes a roster of noteworthy comedic actors including John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and Andrew Rannells.

Kroll, Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the Netflix series.