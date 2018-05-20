HBO and BBC One have unveiled the first-look at its forthcoming period drama Gentleman Jack.

The two broadcasters have unveiled an image of Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker in Sally Wainwright’s eight-part drama, which has just begun filming in West Yorkshire, UK.

Set in 1832 Halifax, West Yorkshire, Gentleman Jack focuses on landowner Anne Lister, played by Doctor Foster star Jones and her determination to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the coal mines and marrying well. The story examines Anne’s relationships at home with her family, servants, tenants and industrial rivals and, most importantly, would-be wife. Based in historical fact, the real-life Anne Lister’s story was recorded in her diaries, and the most intimate details of her life, once hidden in a secret code, are now decoded and revealed for the series.

Peaky Blinders star Rundle will play Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress on whom Anne Lister sets her sights to marry. Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Timothy West (Last Tango in Halifax) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) also star.

Gentleman Jack is directed by Wainwright and Sarah Harding (Vikings). Lookout Point produces for HBO and BBC One. Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester executive produce for Lookout Point. Phil Collinson is producer.