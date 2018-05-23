EXCLUSIVE: George R.R. Martin is making his first foray into family films with Warner Animation Group adapting his 1980 children’s book The Ice Dragon for the big screen.

Martin wrote the book in 1980 prior to Game of Thrones. The book is not set in the realm of Martin’s Seven Kingdoms, but rather in a world of medieval fantasy where warring kingdoms harness the power of fire breathing dragons. It’s the story of a young girl named Adara, who secretly befriends a rare Ice Dragon. When the invading army of dragons invade her city, only the Ice Dragon can help her save their world from utter destruction.

Martin is onboard as a producer. Vince Gerardis is serving as EP. Martin is repped by WME and manager Vince Gerardis. Warner Bros. Animation Group chiefs Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy are overseeing the project for the studio.