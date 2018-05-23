Kroll, Gadot, and Varsano will produce the film, which is also a potential starring project for Gadot. Kroll and Gadot worked closely on last summer’s hit Wonder Woman. Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato will adapt Kornbluh’s article for the screen.

Kornbluh’s article follows the untold story of how ABC journalist Lisa Howard become one of Cuba leader Fidel Castro’s leading American confidants. Howard became a key asset in the establishment of a top-secret channel between Washington and Havana in the wake of repairing relations following the Cuban missile crisis. Howard was ABC’s first full-time female reporter and the first woman to anchor her own TV news show. Attempting to change the course of the Cold War, Howard’s three trips to Havana were pivotal in advancing one of the most vital partnerships in the history of U.S.-Cuban relations.

“I’m so excited to bring this story to life with great creative partners in Gal, Jaron, Peter, and Chris,” said Sue Kroll . “This is a remarkable true story, anchored by an incredible woman, and lends itself to a dramatic and thrilling cinematic experience.”

Added Gadot, “When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama. I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue.”

Kornbluh is a historian of U.S.-Cuban relations at the National Security Archive in Washington D.C.