Fox and NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Racing easily won the night in the demo Sunday, a light TV night overall in the middle of a 3-day holiday weekend, with 0.8/4 in adults 18-49, according to Live+ same day Nielsen stats.

On ABC, the recently-cancelled Deception‘s two-hour season/series finale averaged 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, dropping 28 and 50 percent week-to-week to easily mark series lows (averaging 0.7-0.8).

Two episodes of CBS’ Instinct (9 PM and 10 PM ET), drew 5.1 mil/0.4 and 4.6 mil/0.3, respectively, also marking series lows (averaging 0.6-0.7) for the series that was recently renewed for a second season.

CBS’ 60 Minutes snagged the largest audience Sunday with 6.1 million total viewers.