Ricardo Rubini has been named Senior Vice President of Sales, Latin America, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution (TCFTVD). In his expanded role, Fox vet Rubini will now oversee all television licensing negotiations throughout Latin America. Rubini is based out of the company’s office in São Paulo and will report to Evan Scheffel, Executive Vice President of The Americas, TCFTVD. Rubini was most recently responsible for content distribution across Argentina, Brazil, Chile and key pan-regional territories. Prior to joining Fox, Rubini worked at DuPont, PepsiCo, Chrysler and Bell Canada.

Photo: Miller Mobley

Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply), Poppy Delevingne (Genius: Picasso, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Jack Fox (Kids In Love) and Gregory Fitoussi (World War Z), are joining Julia Stiles, Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Dimitri Leonidas in the second season of Sky’s south of France drama Riviera. The first season was Sky’s most successful original commission to date, with a total audience of 2.3m per episode and over 20 million downloads and views.