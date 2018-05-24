Fox 2000’s adaptation of Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give is set to open in theaters on October 19. It shares a release date with Mowgli, Andy Serkis’ take on The Jungle Book as well as the revival of the horror franchise Halloween.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Angie Thomas, The Hate U Give follows Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

Considering the social climate, The Hate U Give couldn’t come at a more appropriate time. The woke story also stars Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Common, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, and Algee Smith. George Tillman Jr. directs the adapted script written by Audrey Wells.