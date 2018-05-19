The star of the Food Network show Ginormous Food, which seeks out the biggest and tastiest foods in America, may have bitten off more than he can chew. The caustic standup comedian stirred up a hornets nest of comments on Twitter with some insulting remarks that took aim at Muslims, blacks, Jews, and others in a series of random riffs and off-the-wall comments.

Denny veered between bits that seemed to be taken from a gonzo stand-up comedy routine designed to outrage and provoke, to seemingly trying to engage his audience in dialog about deeper issues. If his goal was attention, he certainly achieved it, setting off a tweetstorm and calls for professional retaliation against him.

Midway through the first season of Ginormous Food, Food Network picked up 13 additional episodes. The show generated “tremendous response from our viewers,” said the announcement on its renewal. It is unclear whether the show has aired all of the episodes – some Twitter commenters indicated that it may have ended.

A request for comment from Food Network was not immediately returned.

Is this what you consider being better to each other? Racist jokes? pic.twitter.com/vUgpr4yhAs — Carly West (@carlyvwest) May 19, 2018