MTV has slotted Tuesday, June 19, 10 PM for the second season premiere of Floribama Shore.

Season 2 consists of 14 episodes — nearly double Floribama Shore‘s freshman eight-episode order. The offshoot from MTV’s blockbuster Jersey Shore has been another ratings success for the network, ranking as the No. 1 original cable series in its time period and the No. 2 new original unscripted cable series in 2017.

Returning for Season 2 are original cast members Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios. The second season brings the group back to Panama City Beach for Spring Break to see what life’s next chapter holds.

Floribama Shore hails from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions. Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as executive producers.

Check out the Season 2 teaser below: