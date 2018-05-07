TBS has ordered a second season of Final Space, its breakout animated comedy from indie filmmaker/actor/comedian Olan Rogers.

The intergalactic space saga, produced by Conan O’Brien’s Conaco and New Form in association with Turner’s Studio T, is TBS’ youngest-skewing original series to debut on the network, reaching more than 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear, VOD and digital platforms, according to TBS.

Co-written and executive produced by Rogers and David Sacks (Pig Goat Banana Cricket), Final Space is a serialized intergalactic space saga about an astronaut named Gary and his adorable, planet-destroying friend, Mooncake. The series follows their adventures as they embark on a quest to unlock the mystery of “Final Space,” the place where the entire universe ends.

Rogers starred in season one alongside Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway.

Throughout the show’s first season, Final Space and Rogers interacted with fans on several fronts. The pilot premiered on Reddit ten days prior to the on-air launch; an AR app brought Final Space’s most lovable characters to life; exclusive merchandise offerings were available via shop.tbs.com and starcadet.com; and “Cards with Gary” continued the show’s multiplatform storytelling by allowing Facebook users to work together and crowd source moves in a live, interactive card game.

Rogers, who has strong fan following, originally created a seven-minute pilot for Final Space which amassed large online viewership and caught the attention of O’Brien.